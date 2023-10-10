MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – There are many benefits to thrifting such as saving money, finding hidden treasures, and reducing landfill waste. But Pak Ratz Thrift in south Marquette does more than just that. In 1995, Pak Ratz was created for Harbor House shelter residents to obtain needed clothing and household items.

“Pak Ratz is a program off of the Women’s Center. We have the Women’s Center, we have Pak Ratz, and we have the Harbor House,” said Store Manager Nikki Durand. “At Pak Ratz here, anybody who is in our programs whether it’s men, women, children, of domestic or sexual violence gets a voucher to shop at the thrift store. And so, if they’re in any of our programs or seeking our services, they can shop here for free and get their needs met. As far as if they moved out of the Harbor House and into their own apartment, they can get pots and pans, silverware, dishes, bedding, or clothing for their children or themselves.”

Pak Ratz is open to the public, where net proceeds from the store go to support the many Women’s Center’s programs. A $12.50 purchase helps provide meals for a day for someone staying at Harbor House – a secure, supportive residence for survivors of domestic abuse and their children.

“Thrift shopping is very popular now and I think in a small community such as ours, people like to give back. So, whether they’re coming in and shopping and giving back to the Women’s Center through money or through donating they walk out of here feeling like they helped their community that day. So, I think it’s important to keep that going,” said Durand.

For Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Pak Ratz is holding a Shop for a Cause event on Tuesday, October 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Any item already that is not already on sale, you get 20 percent off. And if you spend over $10 then you get into our drawing for a $10 gift card to Pak Ratz.”

If you can’t make it to the event, Pak Ratz is open Monday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed on Sundays. Donations are accepted Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

