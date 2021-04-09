Showdown of the stars, Local 3’s Jake Durant takes on Gus Macker mascot in preparation for June tournament

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – After being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Gus Macker 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament is coming back to Ishpeming June 25 -27.

“It’s for every ability level, every age,” Jennifer Hendrickson, local organizer said. “We start with a bracket that’s eight and under and it goes up until we just can’t play anymore.”

When the event was put on two years ago, funds raised benefited Bay Cliff Health Camp. This year, Camp STAR will benefit from the event which is a camp designed for children who have experienced an unfortunate death of a parent, friend or loved one.

“We all thought it was a great place to donate to this year,” said Hendrickson.

Local 3 Sports Director Jake Durant will be competing in the tournament and got in some much need the practice with the Gus Macker mascot. The ball won.

“It was a hard fought game,” said Durant. “The ball definitely came out and played really hard. Had a couple of calls not really go my way but it was definitely a learning experience. I hope I can regain my composure in this June.”

Hendrickson says that everything is tentative due to COVID but people can start registering online and signing up to volunteer. And there will be one event new this year.

“It’s still going to be a community event. Come on down and watch basketball and actually Friday evening we’re in the process right now of sending our letters to our local fire and police departments and we’re trying to put on a mini tournament with them to just get them involved into the community and we’re also going to do a can drive that evening and it’s kind of going to be a battle of the departments,” said Hendrickson.

People can now register for the tournament, click here to do so. If you don’t want to play but still be involved, they are in need of volunteers. People interested in volunteering can email mackerish@gmail.com, call Hendrickson at (906) 250-4823 or message their Facebook page.

There are also two other Gus Macker tournaments in the U.P. this summer. July 10-11 will be in Sault Ste. Marie and July 17-18 will be in Iron Mountain.