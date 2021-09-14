Silver Creek Church, Thrift to host Operation Winter Wear in October

HARVEY, Mich. (WJMN) – Silver Creek Thrift and Silver Creek Church will be holding Operation Winter Wear next month to provide new and like-new adult and child-sized winter coats to those in need.

The event will take place Wednesday, October 6 through Friday, October 8. Distribution on Wednesday & Thursday will be by appointment only. Friday’s distribution will be by appointment and walk-in. Please call Silver Creek Church at 906-249-1715 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday – Thursday to schedule an appointment. Silver Creek Thrift and Silver Creek Church are located at 219 Silver Creek Road in Harvey.

To learn how you can support Operation Winter Wear through monetary donations or donations of new or like-new winter wear, please call Silver Creek Thrift at 906-273-2473.

