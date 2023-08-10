HARVEY, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s almost back-to-school time, which means new school supplies, clothes, and backpacks.

For its 17th year, Silver Creek Church in Harvey is hosting its Backpack Support Our Students (SOS) event on August 19. Backpack SOS is for families in need in Marquette County and surrounding areas. School-aged children will receive backpacks, school supplies, hygiene kits, socks and clothing vouchers for Silver Creek Thrift. Silver Creek Church is anticipating about 700 children to receive these back-to-school necessities.

Kay Bammert, Administrative Assistant, Silver Creek Church: “Registration will take place the day of, so there’s no pre-registration required. We would love to have the kids come because we want them to pick out their own backpack, but we also know that with just different circumstances it’s not always possible. Or if we parent is working and they can’t come, a grandparent or a neighbor or a friend or an aunt or uncle could come in their place to get the kids supplies as long as they have all of their information which is name, age, grade, and address.”>

Backpack SOS is on Saturday, August 19 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Silver Creek Church parking lot. It is a drive-through event and families are asked to stay in their vehicles and follow the directions of the parking lot team. Donations are still needed for the event; you can find more information on that on silvercreekchurch.org/backpacks.