Silver Creek Church to host mobile food pantry September 16

Feeding America West Michigan food bank visits Ishpeming_39600974-159532

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift will host a mobile food pantry from Feeding America West Michigan on Thursday, September 16.

Distribution starts at 10:00 A.M. and will go until 12:00 P.M. or until supplies run out. Attendees should remain in their cars for the event and follow directions given by parking lot attendants. No boxes are needed but people are asked to have space ready for a box to be placed into their vehicle.

There will be enough food for approximately 350 families. Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift are located at 219 Silver Creek Road in Harvey, call (906)-249-1715.

