SKANDIA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Skandia Lions Club plans to host a Skandia Community Day celebration this July. The event will take place on Saturday, July 16 in downtown Skandia.

The event will include a parade down Kreiger Drive in Skandia. At 10 am, parade participants will check in at Maple Lane Sports on Kreiger Drive.

At 11 am the parade will proceed down Kreiger Drive to the Skandia Community Center. Parade participants will be judged for several categories, and plaques will be awarded for 1st-3rd place.

At 12 pm food, beverages, music, kids and adult games, raffle, tear-off tickets, and other celebration activities will take place.

Interested participants are encouraged to enter the parade with any kind of motorized or non-motorized vehicle or float.

For more information on the event, you can contact club president Ron Stenfors at (906) 942-7662.