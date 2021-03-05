Smooth UP Art Gallery to host One Love Comedy Jam

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – On Saturday, March 6 at 6:30 doors will open at Smooth UP Art Gallery for the One Love Comedy Jam.

Jeremiah Jenkins, gallery owner, says shopping for the One Love clothing drop will occur from 6:30 until 7:30 and the Breakwall Comedy show will start at 8:15.

“I thought to myself why not come up with a logo and try something different, try something natural, something that could be represented by one singular thing but show so many different other pieces and that’s when I came up with the one love logo,” said Jenkins. “Basically what you have here is you have the words ‘one love’ and then the logo underneath is a bunny that represents love it’s kind of the concept that in our lives we hop around every single day from one thing to another and we never really conceptualize what the true passion is that we have so with the ‘one love brand’ you’ll see a bunch of hearts mixed in that just show the naturalness in love and how we can create something that shows so many complex things but on a simple level.”