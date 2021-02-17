Snowmobile accident in Champion township

North Central UP

by:

Posted: / Updated:
snowmobile accident_2460676727683697498

CHAMPION TWP., Mich. (WJMN) – On February 17 at approximately 4:00 P.M. state troopers responded to an accident involving a snowmobile and a logging truck on US-41 east of Koski Corners.

A DNR officer was first on the scene and advised that the driver of the snowmobile was unconscious but had a pulse. The driver later regained consciousness and was taken to UPHS Marquette where he remains in intensive care.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Virtual tour of the Upper Peninsula

Trending Stories