Snowmobile accident in Champion township

CHAMPION TWP., Mich. (WJMN) – On February 17 at approximately 4:00 P.M. state troopers responded to an accident involving a snowmobile and a logging truck on US-41 east of Koski Corners.

A DNR officer was first on the scene and advised that the driver of the snowmobile was unconscious but had a pulse. The driver later regained consciousness and was taken to UPHS Marquette where he remains in intensive care.