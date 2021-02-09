Snowmobile crash in Marquette Township

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – On February 9 at 12:51 P.M. the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle snowmobile traffic crash on DNR snowmobile Trail #14 in Marquette Township.

Michael Sampson, a 78 year old male from Sterling Heights was heading northbound on his snowmobile in a group of six snomobilers. Sampson accidently pushed on the throttle instead of the break while in a curve. He exited the trail and was ejected from his snowmobile.

Sampson was transported off the snowmobile trail to UP Health Systems-Marquette for a pelvic injury. The Marquette county Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by Marquette Township Fire and EMS and UP Health Systems EMS.