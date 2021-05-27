Social Justice For Us invites community to join in on Juneteenth celebration

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Juneteenth is a celebration remembering the day, June 19, 1865. It’s known as the day all slaves were freed in Galveston, Texas leading to jubilation in the streets everywhere.

In Marquette, the group Social Justice For Us is holding an event to celebrate. The day includes food and drinks music and games.

“So we try to keep it very authentic,” said Freddy Sims, Executive Director, Social Justice For Us. “Typically on Juneteenth you see barbecue food so that’s why we really wanted to reach out to Lake Superior Smokehouse. And then you have different lawn games and stuff like that so kids and families can interact. Along with that, you have a lot of different red decor, a lot of red different fruits and stuff like that so we really, really are trying to keep it authentic.”

The event will be on Saturday, June 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Mattson Lower Harbor Park. For more information, click here.

To learn more about the organization, you can find them at the Downtown Marquette Farmers Market on June 5th where they will be hosting a dunk tank from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Latest posts