Social Justice For Us reminds community of solidarity against racism

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Social justice For Us hosted a protest outside the Marquette Post Office on Friday along Washington Street.

The group’s goal for the protest was to remind the community that they still stand in solidarity with families and victims of racism and police brutality.

This protest stands in the midst of the Derek Chauvin trial. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, is charged with second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter after kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes. Floyd died after the incident.

“If my people are continued to be shot down by police officers and continue to not have justice and not receive that equity in America that was founded by immigrants and founded by people who didn’t know the land then I will continue to do it.” Freddy Simms, executive director of Social Justice for Us said.

The protest was met with anti-protestors who say that “All Lives Matter”.

While there was opposition the group stood strong in the message.

“The fact that there’s still no justice is why we’re still out here today,” said Mark, a protestor. “We need to see revisions done, everyone is saying it here we just need the system to be reformed.”

Protestors say they will still be here until they see change.