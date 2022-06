SOUTH MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – According to the city of Marquette, water samples taken on June 16 show that bacteria levels have returned to safe levels at South Beach and is now reopened to swimming. This comes after the beach closure on Thursday due to high levels of bacteria, especially E. coli.

The city of Marquette will continue to monitor the water quality at the city’s beaches during the summer swimming season.