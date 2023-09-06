MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Big steps were taken Wednesday for the local space solutions company, Kall Morris Inc.

The NMU-alum-founded startup held a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house for it’s first headquarters in Marquette at the Masonic Square Mall. One the CEOs, Troy Morris, said the new laboratory will help the company finally bring to life the digital prototypes they’ve been modeling digitally in an effort to clean up debris in space with a goal of “Keeping Space Clear for All.”

“Every human being on Earth, in one way or another, relies on space; for weather, for commerce, if you use GPS, go to an ATM, order a pizza, you’re using space,” explained Morris. “And so, it’s something that humans [do] a really good job of using an environment and not always keeping it clean…and that’s unfortunately true for space. So, without companies and technologies like KMI, space will become a dangerous area where the assets we need are being destroyed by uncontrolled debris.”

Morris also made a point to say that KMI is hiring and looking people with all skills across the U.P. If you’re interested in joining their team and helping the self-titled “space rangers” get up into orbit, you can find that information at kallmorris.com/join.