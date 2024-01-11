MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s time for the Special Olympics Winter Games! Special Olympics Michigan is hosting their U.P. Regional Winter Games this Saturday, January 13 at the Rippling River Resort & Campground in Marquette. One of the athletes, Julie Johnson, is competing in cross country skiing and says she’s enjoyed competing in the games every year for many reasons.

“[I like] doing the sport, pushing myself a bit, [and] having people cheer me on. Usually, we have a dinner and a dance after which is usually fun,” said Johnson.

She talked about how Special Olympics has given her the opportunity to try out multiple sports and find ones she loves.

“I started out with snowshoeing, but I wanted to try skiing because it sounded fun and I wasn’t totally advanced and my body wasn’t ready yet for Alpine skiing, so I started out with cross country skiing,” said Johnson.

And Johnson talked about the many benefits cross country skiing has brought her.

“I can get fit, I can look at the nature around me, the fresh air, be with some friends – we can play some games together sometimes; exercises for our skiing,” Johnson says. “Just looking out at the nature, especially when snow covers it, it’s really pretty and I can just zone out, do my own thing, have fun and be myself.”

And on Saturday, you have the opportunity to spend time out in the beautiful U.P. nature and support other athletes like Julie. Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 is looking for volunteers on Saturday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. to help with timing and score keeping at the regional winter games. It’s an opportunity to support a cause that’s important to so many.

“Usually with the sports I’m allowed to be myself a lot. I can go at my own pace, do my own thing. And, yeah, there will be pushers sometimes but it’s in a good way,” said Johnson.

If you’re interested or willing to volunteer to help out at the Special Olympics U.P. Regional Winter Games this Saturday at Rippling River, you can email area36@somi.org for more information.