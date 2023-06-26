MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University’s Theatre and Dance Department is preparing for an evening with Leah Hocking at the Forest Roberts Theatre.

Hocking grew up in Marquette and is an NMU alumna. She performed in her first musical in eighth grade at Graveraet Middle School. She now lives in New York City and has performed in ten Broadway shows, such as “Billy Elliot”, “Mamma Mia”, “The Wild Party”, and “Hairspray”. In this autobiographical performance titled “Out of the Window”, it follows the journey of Hocking’s life through an evening of songs and remembrance.

“I start at the beginning [of my life] and end now,” said Hocking. “It’s stories and songs, some of the songs are from shows that I’ve done on Broadway, some of them aren’t. Some of them I just wanted to sing, and a lot of stories.”

Hocking reflects on what it’s like to be back in her hometown performing on a stage she has performed on many times throughout her life.

“I walked up, parked my car, walked up to the theatre, saw the banner up on the theatre with my name on it and I started crying. I mean come on, it’s a dream come true to come home,” Hawking said.

Performances of “Out of the Window: An Evening with Leah Hocking” will run June 28-June 30 at the Forest Roberts Theatre. All shows start at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets online, you can visit tickets.nmu.edu.