NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s the most fang-tastic time of the year with ghosts and ghouls getting ready to trick or treat. Before you put the frightfully fun final touches on your costume, remember to check the weather!

With temperatures getting colder and snow blowing in some areas of the U.P., it shouldn’t be surprising that it’s going to be a chilly Halloween. But how chilly could it be?

“A lot of us are going to be waking up to snowfall on Halloween morning, especially the northern and western parts of the U.P. and up into the Keweenaw,” explains Dan Thompson, Lead Meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “And, through the day, some of that is going to dissipate, but we are going to probably see some snow continuing especially in the greater Marquette area during trick or treating time. The temperatures will be pretty chilly for this time of year. So we’re looking at air temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s and wind chills will be in the 20s, so it’ll be pretty chilly out there.”

With snow piling up on the ground remember to drive your hearse much slower and begin stopping much earlier to allow the goblins and skeletons to cross the street safely.

Spooky snow and temperatures that might just send chills down your spine are not typically ideal for trick or treating. Some ways to creep it warm while trick or treating this Halloween include trading in your ruby slippers for snow boots and wearing a jacket under your vampire cloak.

Even werewolves need a warm hat and mittens sometimes!