MARQUETTE AND ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Doing some spring cleaning and found books you no longer need? Northbound Group – Thrivent Financial offices in Marquette and Escanaba is accepting new and gently used books for a week-long book drive they are hosting May 2-6. Thrivent is partnering with Caregiver Incentive Project who will benefit from this collection.

“The Caregiver Incentive Project will use the books to donate to other non-profit organizations in the community but also to utilize for current caregivers, the current cared for and then also a lot of members on our team actually volunteer for hospice, so we’ll utilize those books to bring, donate or read along with some of our hospice patients,” said Kaylee Quertermus, Operations Manager, Thrivent.



The name of the book drive is Books are Just the Beginning. The goal is to collect 500 books.

“We want to make sure that everybody that does donate, that we count how many books that you’re donating, so that we can keep track of how many there are so we’re not stuck counting all 500 at the end of it,” said Alex Eisenberger, Financial Advisor, Thrivent. “But, that way then, that can be tallied up towards the $1,000 that Thrivent Corporate is gonna match for the organization that we’re partnering with, the CIP.”

If you’d like to donate, drop off your books anytime between 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m the week of Monday, May 2- Friday, May 6. The Marquette office is located at 100 North Third Street. Escanaba’s location is 1612 Ludington Street. If you have questions, call Quetermus at (906) 273-0040.