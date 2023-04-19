MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Spring is in the air at Brookridge Heights in Marquette. The assisted living and memory care facility held a ‘Spring Fling’ for their residents Wednesday afternoon. The event featured shopping, prizes, food and a happy hour.

“Residents like anybody need and deserve daily stimulation,” said Heidi Gorsalitz, Memory Support Specialist. “We feel that community events spur relationships and that in turn spurs joy. Our quote amongst my coworkers and I, we have a saying by Henry David Thoreau and it’s, ‘To effect the quality of the day is the highest of arts.'”

To check in with all things happening at Brookridge Heights, click here to visit their Facebook page.