MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A power outage which left thousands of people in the dark around Marquette Wednesday night was caused by a squirrel.

The Marquette Board of Light and Power (MBLP) posted an update to its Facebook page Thursday morning.

According to the MBLP, Wednesday’s outage was the result of a squirrel getting into an electrical distribution substation, causing the entire substation to trip offline. MBLP workers were able to locate the affected equipment and restore power after an hour and a half.

MBLP estimates about 3,624 customers were without power during the outage.

Among those affected were the teams and fans in attendance for Wednesday night’s basketball game between Northern Michigan University and Lake Superior State.