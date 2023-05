MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – On Saturday, May 13, letter carriers will help Stamp Out Hunger across America, but they need your help.

Here’s how it works: leave a sturdy bag containing non-perishable foods, such as canned soup, canned vegetables, pasta, rice or cereal next to your mailbox prior to the time of regular mail delivery on May 13. Food items should be in non-breakable containers, such as boxes and cans. Local letter carriers will collect the donations from homes across the county. The food will be delivered to various Marquette food pantries including Salvation Army, St Vincent de Paul, Room at the Inn, Janzen House, and the Women’s Center.

“It’s an easy thing to do, and the need is just so great, you know,” said Andrew Rickauer, executive director of the United Way of Marquette County. “Food pantries were stocked over the holidays. They’ve been since depleted and so now it’s time to get them restocked and take care of local neighbors and friends. And then the need just continues to increase too, especially with coming out of the pandemic. A lot of the assistance programs are ending, inflation is on the rise. So, the needs just keep increasing. So, it’s important, if you can put out one can, you know, a bag full of cans you know any anything helps.”

The Stamp Out Hunger effort has been going on for 30 years and is the nation’s largest single-day food drive. Letter carriers have collected more than 1.82 billion pounds of food from postal customers.

For more information about the food drive visit www.uwmqt.org or www.nalc.org/communityservice/food-drive.