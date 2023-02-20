MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Stand with Trans is now holding a support group in Marquette.

This support group is for transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming teenagers from ages 13-19 years old. They hope to provide a safe space for these youths to make friends, talk about their struggles, and receive support.

“Basically, we have a licensed social worker therapist on site so that if there are more heightened things they want to be addressed, we can do so,” said Al Gray, Co-Facilitator of the Marquette Trans Teen Support Group. “Otherwise peer support is just offered, so older people that are coming from similar experiences just to kind of show that these younger people can grow up and be successful adults and be happy with who they are.”

The group meets every fourth Friday of each month at Suunta Integrative Health from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm.

You can register to join the Support group here.

If you are interested in learning more about Stand with Trans, you can find their website here, and their Facebook page here.