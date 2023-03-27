MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Marquette Office of Arts & Culture is welcoming artists, organizations, businesses, and the public to State of the Arts, a social and informational arts advocacy event happening later this week.

The event is an opportunity for the community to come together to discuss the current state of arts and culture in Marquette. Attendees will have the opportunity to share their own projects, as well as discuss how the community can better partner and advocate for the arts and openly address the most pressing needs for the next 5-10 years.

State of the Arts will take place at Ore Dock Brewing Company on Thursday, March 30 from 6-8 p.m.

Event organizers say it’s essential that the voices of the creative community are heard as Marquette approaches the renewal of its 10-year Arts and Culture Master Plan. The State of the Arts event will provide a structured presentation outlining the City’s initiatives and resources for local creatives and culture bearers, as well as a platform for attendees to give feedback and socialize.

