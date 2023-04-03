MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – State Representative Jenn Hill held a town hall meeting tonight in Marquette to discuss elder care and aging services.

The meeting was held in the Peter White Public Library and featured State Rep. Jenn Hill and three leaders in elder care across the Upper Peninsula. The speakers discussed the many different resources available for older Yoopers and how they can access these resources.

Community members attended to ask questions, express concerns, and give input to improve current elder care and aging services provided in the Upper Peninsula.

“Well, we’re hearing from caregivers of family members, not sure how to access resources so, we wanted to make sure people knew what was available and to start spreading that information far and wide,” said State Rep. Jenn Hill of the 109th district. “There’s been the changes in the pension tax, we wanted to talk about that. Which we just passed here since January. And, we are also hearing some concerns about folks in nursing care facilities and want to keep people updated on that as well.”

Some of the issues brought up by the community members were difficulty traveling, lack of nurses in assisted living communities, difficulty with transportation from the Mayo Clinic, and many more issues.

If you have a concern or an idea you would like to share with State Rep. Hill, you can call her office at (517) 373-0498 or email her at JennHill@house.mi.gov.