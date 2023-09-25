MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The few months of fall without snow that Michigan’s Upper Peninsula typically sees can be a beautiful time to go out and enjoy nature. However, this transition season can get a little tricky when it comes to marine and boating safety.

“So we’re getting into what we consider our unstable portion of the year on the Great Lakes, Lake Superior, and Lake Michigan,” said Matt Zika, a Meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “So we’re seeing more windier days, windy days and in the fall, the waves actually build faster than they do during the early part of the summer. So caution obviously should be used anytime or forecast is calling for breezy conditions out on the lake, people should know that it’s going to come with higher waves this time of year compared to what we see during the early part of the summer.”

Since the fall season can get much more windy, it’s important to know what warnings and advisories the National Weather Service issues and what they mean.

“Well, we’ll issue warnings out in the lake for certain wind speeds that we’re expecting,” said Zika. “Small craft advisories usually are for winds generally between 25 to 34 mile an hour type winds. Once we exceed the 35 we’re looking at winds that reach the threshold of what’s considered a gale. So, we’ll issue Gale Warnings for those winds upwards to close to 50. And if they’re over 50, then we’ll issue storm warnings for folks to know they definitely don’t want to be out on those days. Usually, we go through this transition here through the rest of September into October, where we’ll have maybe a couple of daily events but it definitely become much more common during the latter half of October and through the month of November, which is our notorious gale season.”

It’s always important to make sure you stay informed before you go out on the water!