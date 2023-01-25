MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Get ready to shiver as this warm January comes to an end with freezing temperatures.

If you thought this January wasn’t too cold, you would be right! Temperatures across the Upper Peninsula have stayed above average throughout the month, however that is expected to change as we get closer to February.

“January has been a very unusual month,” said Matt Zika, a Meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “Right now, we’ve averaged about 10 degrees above normal for the month of January which puts as at the current time, the warmest January on record. However, looking into the crystal ball coming up this weekend, through probably the first 10 days of February, we’re actually going to have our coldest stretch of the winter. So the first arctic intrusion is going to arrive this coming weekend on Saturday and it looks like we’ll have multiple shots of arctic air for the next two weeks following the first arrival this weekend.”

Cold temperatures return this weekend and next week with highs around the single digits and overnight lows reaching into the negative teens in some areas. This cold weather is not new for the U.P., but it’s always important to prepare after a long period of mild weather.

“We go through a period of time, usually back in October and November and we say get ready for winter, it’s coming, take precautions, put your safety kits in your car, find your hats and gloves,” said Zika. “Same thing applies for now. We’ve been mild for most of January so if, you know, you put some of the really cold weather gear away, pull that out. If your car battery was giving you some fits early on in the winter, I wouldn’t be surprised if this stretch of weather for the next couple of weeks may start to do that so take any precautions that you’re concerned about your car starting and things like that… If folks have to be outside for an extended period of time, common sense would say make sure they are dressing in layers. Frostbite times when we are looking at wind chills that get down to -20, -25 are usually 15 minutes or less for exposed skin. So, if you’re out for an extended period of time, dress warm.”

Remember to stay warm and if you have pets, make sure they are warm too. Keep pets indoors or provide a warmer, insulated area outdoors for them to shelter from the cold.

You can find our latest forecast and our Local 3 Weather Livestream here.