MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University’s Theatre and Dance Department is preparing for its open night of the jukebox musical “Rock of Ages”, which opens Wednesday, June 14 at the Forest Roberts Theatre.

The show is part of the department’s North Coast Theatre and Dance Festival. If you grew up in the ’80s or love the music and culture from that decade, this production is a must-see show for you.

“‘Rock of Ages’ is a jukebox musical, it’s all ’80s rock, the glam metal bands of the decade,” said Megan Hibbard, who plays Sherrie Christian. “So, it kind of tells the story of all of these lives on the Sunset Strip and how they’re intertwining, people finding their dreams, finding each other, dreams changing all of the good things. So, I specifically play Sherrie Christian, small town girl moving to the big city. And yeah, it’s just about her dreams of being an actress and finding love on the way.”

“The way the show incorporates all of the songs from the ’80s is some of the, I think, of the best incorporation of jukebox songs into a storyline,” said Director/Choreographer Kristen Beth Williams. “They really help forward the plotline or tell us the emotional state of the characters, the mental state of the characters. So, it’s been a blast just going through the whole show and exploring the movement and the feel of it and then you get to a point in the second act for [‘Every Rose Has Its Thorn’ by Poison] and it’s like it all just goes and it’s glorious, gives me chills every time.”

NMU’s production of “Rock of Ages” runs at the Forest Roberts Theatre June 14-17, and June 21-24. All shows start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.nmu.edu or at the Berry Events Center ticket office.