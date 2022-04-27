MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Marquette has announced a planned road closure to allow for overhead electrical line maintenance. The section of Fisher Street between South 3rd Street and South 4th Street will be closed, with a planned detour to be set up on Rock Street.

The street will be closed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., with work expected to last for two days.

The public is asked to not approach crews while working in the interest of safety. The city says the work the crew will do puts them near energized equipment where focus and concentration are necessary.

For more information the project, you can contact Distribution Engineering at (906) 228-0300.