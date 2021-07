MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – During Blueberry Festival on July 30 several blocks will be blocked off from 5:30 A.M. until 9:30 P.M.

The 100 block of W. Washington St. and the 100 – 200 blocks of S. Front St. will be blocked off and cars will be required to detour around the area. Parking is also limited in the area and the Marquette Police Department remind patrons to park in legal parking spots and lots in the area. Officers will be monitoring parking and pedestrian traffic.