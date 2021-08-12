Street closures in Marquette announced for Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Saturday, August 14 between 6:00 A.M. and 6:00 P.M. several blocks in Marquette will be closed for the Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic.

Motorists are advised to use caution traveling on Wright Street, Hawley Street, River Park Circle and Schneider Mill Court, race participants will be crossing at designated locations at varying times. The following sections of street will be closed:

  • Pine St. from Fair Avenue to Lakeshore Boulevard
  • Powerder Mill Rd. from County Road 550 to the north end
  • Wright Street from Presque Isle Avenue to Lakeshore Boulevard

