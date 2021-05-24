Structure fire near Deertrack village area, Marquette Township

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – At 7:30 P.M. on May 23, 2021 the Marquette Township Fire Department, MArquette City Fire, Chocolay Township Fire Department and UPHS EMS responded to a structure fire near County road 492.

Responding personnel were advised that the structure’s occupant was not accounted for while en route. The structure was filled with heavy smoke upon their arrival. Crews entered the structure, attacked the fire and located on person, a dog in the home was able to get out on its own. The person was transported to UPHS Marquette.

Crew had the fire under control in 15 minutes, the structure and it’s contents sustained moderate fire and smoke damage. The condition of the person removed from the fire is unknown at this time. The Michigan State Police Fire Marshal was requested to the scene for cause and determination of the fire. The Fire remains under investigation.