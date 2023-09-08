MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Whether it’s yourself or someone you know, mental illness impacts many.

Local 3 News spoke with Cindy Bertucci, President NAMI Alger/Marquette Affiliate on ways their chapter serves those impacted by mental illness year round. They hold support group meetings twice a month and they are also bringing back their educational meetings this month.

“We’re made up of people with the illness and we’re also made up of family members,” said Bertucci. “We’ve had mothers, sisters, friends of somebody with mental illness. For us in our area we combine them because we feel that it works so well for everybody on each side. The people with the illness can understand what the family is going through, but the family can understand what the person with the illness is going through. So we can share with each other and that’s what our support groups are. It’s just a place to come. We always tell people if it’s your first time and you don’t want to talk, don’t worry about it, just listen. It’s just a safe place to come and talk about it, whether you have it or your family or friends have it so that’s what we do with our support group. They are twice a month. What we’re going to do this month, we’re starting our educational meetings. We are going to have Amy Poirer from Great Lakes Recovery, the West End Suicide Prevention. She is going to come and speak about suicide, suicide prevention and she’ll also talk about all of the mental health services that Great Lakes Recovery now offers.”

The upcoming support group meetings are Monday, September 11 and Thursday, September 21 from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at 1200 Wright Street, Suite A, Marquette. The educational meeting with Amy Poirer from West End Suicide Prevention is on Monday, September 25 from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the same location.

For more information, You can contact Bertucci through email at CKBertucci58@charter.net or text (906)360-7107. You can also check out their Facebook page or website, NAMImqt.com.