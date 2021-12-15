MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Superior Health Foundation is now accepting grant applications for the spring 2022 funding cycle.

Over $175,000 in grants are available. Eligibility information and the online application are available on the SHF website. Applications will be accepted until January 17. The grants committee will review the applications and make recommendations at the March Board of Directors meeting.

Grants are being offered for health-centered projects or equipment purchases in the Upper Peninsula. The average fall grant award has been $10,000 and $15,000

“We know there are a considerable number of health needs across our region,” said Jim LaJoie, executive director of the Superior Health Foundation. “We remain steadfast and committed to do our part to address these needs for the health-centered, non-profit organization across our beautiful region.”

Since forming in 2012, Superior Health Foundation has awarded nearly $4.4 million in grant funding.