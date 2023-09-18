MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Superior Watershed Partnership (SWP), Innovate Marquette SmartZone, the city of Marquette and the Downtown Development Authority are coming together to bring more electric vehicle charging stations to the Upper Peninsula.

SWP was awarded a Charge Up Michigan grant for $168,405 from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. The funds will be used to install two fast electric vehicle charging stations in the public parking lot located at 301 S. Lakeshore Boulevard, next to the historic Ore Dock in downtown Marquette. These state-of-the-art fast chargers provide users with a maximum power output of 62.5 kilowatts and can charge the average electric vehicle in approximately 30 minutes.

“I think the EGLE Charge Up Michigan grant is important moving forward towards the transition to clean energy. And so SWP and our project partners felt that this specific project was important pushing toward that,” said Kathleen Henry, SWP’s special projects coordinator.

Superior Watershed Partnership was separately awarded another grant for $231,100 through the Charge Up Michigan Program to install three more electric charging stations in the city of Munising. The charging stations in Munising and Marquette are expected to be installed sometime later next year.

To learn more about the Charge Up Michigan program, click here.