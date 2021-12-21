MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Superiorland Kiwanis is bringing the holiday cheer this season but this time with a few changes. Unlike previous years, their annual ‘Community Christmas Dinner’ will be held on Christmas Eve instead of Christmas Day.

“Don’t show up to Salvation Army this year on Christmas Day, it will be Christmas Eve this year. ” Dan Boyle, Co-Chair of the Superiorland Kiwanis Christmas Ever Dinner said. “Other than that everything pretty much stays the same. Other than we’re not going to have dine-in again. With COVID, we weren’t allowed to so, for one more year we’re going to have the pickup and delivery.”

In order to make this event a success for almost 40 years, they rely on help from volunteers. Volunteer opportunities are still available for delivering meals, handing out meals, and cleaning up as well.

“If you want to volunteer our posters have a QR code on them to scan,” Brian Jensen, a volunteer of the Christmas Eve Dinner said. “That QR code takes you to yoopersunited.com which our friends at United Way have helped us set up so we can get as many volunteers as we can.”

This year the Superiorland Kiwanis Club will be hosting their meal with one special person there in spirit.

“A longtime member of the Superiorland Kiwanis, Fred Anderson has unfortunately passed away this year,” Boyle said. “We’re without that big, big help this year, so we are dedicated this year and probably the next few years Christmas dinners to Fred Anderson for being such a big impact on the community.

To reserve your meal(s), you are asked to call 1-855-500-0919. Delivery on Christmas Eve Day will be from 11 am until noon. Meals can be picked up at the Salvation Army in Marquette between noon until 2 pm. This event is free and everyone is welcome.