Susan’s Mission: Leaving a legacy through art

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A loving tribute to a woman with compassion and love for others. Paul Schumacher has been honoring the life of his late wife Susan by sharing her art with the world.

The first two phases of the Susan Reyes Schumacher Memorial Fundraising Art Sale collected more than $2,500 for local non-profits to help cancer patients in Marquette County.

The final sale of the remaining artworks available for “adoption” will be held Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 26th and 27th, at FlowerWorks at 1007 N. 3rd St, in the heated Greenhouse.

Paul Schumacher will be there to answer questions and to handle the sale. Proceeds from the sale will go to Cancer Care of Marquette County and the Superior Health Foundation.

“We have a great selection of unique, beautiful and special paintings and picture frames that were created by Susan,” Schumacher said. “All those who have purchased a painting or frame have been totally pleased, and the stories of why they bought that particular artwork were heartfelt and sincere,” said Paul Schumacher, organizer of the art sale in loving memory of his late wife, Susan Reyes Schumacher. “Many mentioned how that particular painting reminded them of places they had been, or their children, or were just awed by the beauty of that artwork.” Included with each piece will be provenance documents and a picture album of Susan.

Reflections at Sunset: Lake Washington in Seattle at sunset, through Susan’s eyes.

Sunset on the Puget Sound: An early painting done in Seattle. Susan took many day trips and thousands of pictures of what she saw. Then she painted.

Flowers: Another painting from her photograph. Susan loved flowers I think, more than anything. They are as delicate as she was.

Happy Meadow: Fall colors were one of Susan’s love. This was from a hike of hers high up in the mountains. This is truly a joyful psychedelic perspective.

For more info contact Paul at paulmschumacher@hotmail.com or call 906-360-8889.