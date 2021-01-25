Susan’s Mission: over $2K raised for nonprofits from Marquette man’s late wife’s artwork

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Marquette man continues to honor the memory of his late wife by raising money for organizations they both support.

When we first met Paul Schumacher back in November, he was preparing to auction off artwork created by his wife, Susan, before her passing of cancer in 2017.

“Susan was a giver. She was a Christian. She believed in the Lord and she always gave to everybody. Even if it just was a kind word or if it was donating to an organization,” said Schumacher.

In Phase one of the project, 18 pieces were auctioned off and nearly $3,000 raised for Cancer Care of Marquette County and Superior Health Foundation.

“People tell me why they bought the paintings. I had a painting up here just last week that was the tree bark painting of Lovers Leap at Pictured Rocks. The guy’s son had asked his wife to marry her at Pictured Rocks at Lovers Leap, and they were buying the painting for them. So it’s been really cool to hear all these stories from people on why they wanted to buy the paintings.”

With dozens of pieces still looking to find their new home, Susan’s artwork can now be purchased on the website instead of being auctioned off.

“That what we could do now is just a straight-out sale but then we were going to do special themes throughout the seasons. So right now on www.susansmission.org website, what we’re doing is doing winter themes with snow in them.”