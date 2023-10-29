MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – TacoMo Dog Co. held their 2nd Annual Dog Tricks and Treats. People were able to dress their pups in their best costumes and have a spooky time.

“This is an opportunity for people who have dogs to get out and get into the festivities,” said Kim Benson-Custard, Owner. “Whether or not their dog likes to wear costumes they can still stop by. Our big favorite things are to put these photo booths up that are fun. People can stop by and take cute pictures with their dog or just their dog.”

TacoMo believes that our furry friends should have the opportunity to participate in the holidays and be treated as an equal member of the family.

“It just kind of dawned on us that dog parents like to do stuff too,” said Benson. They like to treat their dogs like children and bring them out to actives. We just want people to be able to have a fun and safe time and if we can be a part of that we are happy to.”

If you missed today’s event, do not worry. They have more fun and exciting events happening soon.

