Tails and Tales: Peter White Public Library welcomes back special reading program

MARQUETTE, Mich (WJMN) – It was a furry good time tonight at the Peter White Public Library.

The library partners with the Superior Pet Partners to bring in reading therapy dogs which allow anyone to practice their reading aloud skills to a pal who is sure to give them some ‘paw’tastic praise.

“Being able to read to someone who is just going to sit and listen and that you can snuggle and pet is really a good confidence booster for children,” Sarah Rehborg the Youth Services Librarian at Peter White Public Library said.

Rehbord says the program has been going on for years but they had to take a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But now, the program is once again in full swing and is free and open to people of all ages.

“This program will repeat almost everyday Wednesday of the summer, there are just a couple of Wednesdays where we won’t have it and it is Wednesday morning and Wednesday evening,” Rehborg said.

