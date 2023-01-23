ALGER AND MARQUETTE COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) – Get ready to freeze because the 2023 Polar Plunge is almost here.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics in Michigan is holding the 2023 Polar Plunge in Munising and Marquette this year. This year’s festivities include a costume parade, the plunge, and then an after party.

“The first plunge is happening in a couple of weeks in Munising on February 11th at the East Channel Brewing Company during Ice Fest weekend,” said Carla White, the Marquette and Munising Polar Plunge Coordinator. “So there’s going to be a lot of stuff going on in Munising that weekend. But our plunge starts, we will do check in at 1 pm. We’ll start registration at 1 pm, we’ll actually plunge into the water at about 2:30 pm on that day. Then our second plunge is on March 18th at the UP North Lodge at the Event Center and we will start check in at 2:30 and actually plunge at 4 pm. And then after the Marquette Plunge, the after Splash Bash. We’re actually going to have a DJ, we’re going to have bucket raffles, 50/50s, different things like that going on so people can hang out through the night and actually have some more fun.”

Every year the Law Enforcement Torch Run holds Polar Plunges across the state of Michigan to raise money for the Special Olympics. A portion of the funds raised from the Marquette and Munising Polar Plunges will go towards the Upper Peninsula Special Olympics athletes.

“So the biggest thing about this is raising the funds so that athletes can compete in all the sports that they love,” said White. “And it’s no cost for them or their families. You know, there’s a lot of families that can afford to purchase certain things and there’s a lot of families that can’t, so that’s the biggest thing, and not only locally, but we have state games. We have international games. So actually in 2023 this summer, we are actually sending some athletes from Michigan to Berlin, Germany for the international games, so the more money that we can raise, the more athletes we can send to these huge games and they can experience, just like the regular Olympics, they can experience these different things and play these sports that they love.”

If you would like to help sponsor the Marquette Plunge, or if you’d like to donate raffle items for either of the plunges, you can contact Carl White at (906)235-4060 or by email at white.carl62@gmail.com .

To learn more about the Polar Plunge, you can find their webpage here.

To learn more or to register for the Munising Polar Plunge, you can find their webpage here.

To learn more or to register for the Marquette Polar Plunge, you can find their webpage here.