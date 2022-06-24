MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The ever-popular Cemetery Walk put on by the Marquette Regional History Center was back Thursday night at Holy Cross Cemetery.

This is the 17th year of the event. Each year, there is a different theme that tells the story of people in the area who shaped it into what it is today that are no longer with us. This year’s theme was railroad connections.

“Railroads were essential,” said Beth Gruber, Research Librarian, Marquette Regional History Center. “One of the primary things was bringing the iron ore down from the mines up in Ishpeming and Negaunee and bringing it down to the shore to be shipped out and so the first railroads were developed for that. And then, connecting us to the outside world. Early on, we were very cut off and then so having those railroad connections to other communities helped us grow and give a little more security.”

Next year’s event will be held at Park Cemetery as they switch off every year where it’s located.