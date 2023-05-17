MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re looking ways to take care of Mother Earth, there’s an event this weekend just for that.

On Saturday, May 20 at noon, the public is welcome to ‘Clean Up Forestville.’ A dumpster will be set up where people can pick up trash along the trails.

“I think a lot of the community, not just Forestville residents but people that live in Marquette and elsewhere use this area,” said organizer, Raymond Little. “The North Country Trail goes through here and the NTN biking trails and the ski trails so I feel like a lot of people in the community use it. A lot of people also come out here in the wintertime and throw couches and refrigerators and garbage unfortunately.”

People will meet at the railroad tracks off Forestville Road just before Dead River Falls on Saturday and noon. Feel free to bring things like gloves, garbage bags, trucks for hauling, water and snacks for the clean up.