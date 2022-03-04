DOWNTOWN MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Taste test some local flavors during Restaurant Week, hosted by Marquette Downtown Development Authority.

This year’s Restaurant Week starts on Sunday, March 6, and goes until Saturday, March 12. Participating restaurants will offer delicious meals at special prices. You can stick with your favorite dishes or try something new, there are no rules.

“This is something everyone looks forward to and it’s kind of an unofficial start to the spring, you know, start to get outside,” said Tara Laase-McKinney, promotions and events coordinator of Marquette DDA. “The weather is warming kind of season. So it’s something for everybody to look forward to. Additionally our restaurants downtown have great food there. We have great chefs really, really creative people working in these restaurants, especially. So they’re able to showcase some really, really great food items.”

About a dozen restaurants will be participating in this year’s Restaurant Week. Everyone is encouraged to check each restaurant’s hours of operation before getting a bite to eat.

“Some restaurants are putting a spin on some traditional things that they have, and then some are just highlighting some things on their money that might not get as much attention as the other things. Our restaurants in downtown Marquette are excellent, we have a wide variety of food, there is something to fit everybody’s tastes. So, come on down and support our local restaurants,” said Laase-McKinney.

A full list of participating restaurants can be found on downtownmarquette.org/restaurant-week.

