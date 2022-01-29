NEGUANEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Now with Teal Lake covered in ice, it’s time to guess when it will melt as part of the Teal Lake Melt-Down fundraiser.

The Teal Lake Melt-Down is a contest to select the exact day and time the replica mine shaft head-frame structure drops through the ice of Teal Lake in Negaunee, Michigan. The closest entry to the exact day and time determines the winner. The winning entry is worth 50% of the contest net proceeds or $500, whichever is greater. Entries are $5.00 for each guess.

Recent prize money awarded was $1,508 in 2019, $1,579 in 2020 and $2,188 in 2021. With the increasing popularity of the Teal Lake Melt-Down fundraiser we’re hoping payouts continue to rise each year.

They structure, which is a replica of a mine shaft headframe built by U.P. Fabricating, will be put in place when it’s determined safe enough to move it on to the lake.

History of dates and times of the structure falling through the ice includes the following most recent years: 2021, April 5 at 3:18 pm; 2020, May 3 at 12:37am; 2019, April 26 at 12:18pm; 2017, April 9 at 3:00am; 2016, April 20 at 10:00am.

Tickets are available online and in person at the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) office. You can go to www.gincc.org or www.negauneelions.com to purchase tickets online.

GINCC is located at 910 U.S. Highway 41, West, Ishpeming, MI 49849. The office is open Monday through Friday, 9:00 pm – 5:00 pm.

All entries must be submitted by April, 1, 2022. Tickets marked incorrectly are rejected.

The winning entry must be purchased at least 48 hours prior to the structure falling through the ice. In the case of a tie, the winner will be determined by the earlier entry purchase date. In the event of an unforeseen occurrence (malicious act, tampering, acts of nature, equipment failure or other) all decisions of the Melt-Down Committee to award the winner are final.