TeamUPHHHAngels kick starts fundraising efforts for Walk to End Alzheimer’s

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – U.P. Home Health & Hospice understands, firsthand, the effects of Alzheimer’s on individuals, their families, friends, and caregivers. The agency formed a team of Angels to help support the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research: The Walk to End Alzheimer’s. They say they are inspired by all the Alzheimer’s patients and families that they have cared for and will continue to care for until a cure is found. The walk honors them and their families.

“With our home, health and our hospice agencies, Alzheimer’s is such a disease where it really doesn’t just effect the patient,” said Kori Tossava, Director of Community Services, UPHHH. “If effects the whole family. And it is such a national issue right now that our caregivers, our nurses, our physicians, our support staff really are on the frontlines of this disease and anything that we can do to help maybe find a cure and live in a world where their is not Alzheimer’s, the better for us.”

To kick off the Walk to End Alzheimer’s #TeamUPHHHAngels Campaign for 2021, the staff planned week-long picnic-themed activities leading up to the Longest Day, where thousands of people across the world come together to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s. The activities included:

· Monday: Yes You ‘Can’ Drive: Can Drive- Kick-off a weeklong can drive to support Alzheimer’s

· Tuesday: When Life Gives You Lemons: Berry Lemonade

· Wednesday: Life’s a Picnic-Sandwich Bar

· Thursday: Cupcakes for a Cause

· Friday: Hope Blooms- Purple Flowers

By Friday, the team was able to raise over $225 for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Team.

These activities are funded through a Thrivent Action Team so 100 percent of all donations go directly to #TeamAngels for their Walk to End Alzheimer’s. If members of the community would like to donate to the team, you may go directly to their page http://act.alz.org/goto/UPHHHAngels.

