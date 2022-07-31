AU TRAIN, Mich (WJMN) – Just before 12:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29, a 911 call was received at the Alger County Sheriff’s Office reporting that an unoccupied boat was located on the western shoreline of the Forest Lake Basin in Au Train Township. An independent fisherman located an unoccupied vessel and determined it necessary to tow the vessel to the Forest Lake Basin boat launch.

Upon arrival, the assisting fisherman located a pickup truck with a boat trailer attached backed into the boat launch. The pickup truck was unoccupied. The Alger County Sheriff’s Office, US Forest Service, and the Michigan DNR responded to investigate.

It was quickly determined that a 16-year-old boy from Marquette County was missing from the Forest Lake Basin campground. Alger County Rescue 21, Alger County Dive Team, Alger County K9, and the Michigan State Police Dive team were dispatched to assist.

After an extensive water search and land search, the missing teenager was located approximately 50’ off of the western shore of the Forest Lake Basin in approximately 5 feet of water.

The investigation concluded that the victim was attempting to navigate his fishing boat from the camping area to the boat launch when he fell overboard for unknown reasons ultimately drowning.