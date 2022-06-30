A public open house was held tonight to discuss the future of Neguanee. Citizens gathered to share what they love about their town, and what they wish was different. The open house hosted several ways the community could offer their opinions. There was an anonymous comment box, a “S.W.O.T.” Analysis board, a map and an online survey. Community members joined together to discuss the future of the town.

“Well it’s important to get citizen feedback,” said Ryan Soucy, Senior Community and Economic Development Planner at Central Upper Peninsula Planning and Development. “We’ve had a lot of meetings with the planning commission, and the city counsel, and various leaders, but we wanted to get the perspective of the community and include that in the plan so that they can also aid in the development of what the city will look like in the next 20 years.”

If you missed this event, you have until the end of July to complete the survey online.