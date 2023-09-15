MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The course that’s designed to you this weekend. Marji Gesick, which features different races in running and biking kicked off Friday morning at the Forestville Trailhead with the 100 mile run.

Participants in that race started by biking one mile and then running 107 miles. The course is meant to be a challenge. Last year, 39 runners started the race and 17 finished.

“I am doing the Marji 100 because in 2015 I did the the 50 mile and that was pretty awesome, so I’m back and wanting to tackle the 100,” said Kristin Tuominen, running the MG100Run. ” My anxiety and nerves are crazy, but I have an amazing crew that’s going to get me through the finish line and it’s a very exciting, no-rain day.”

Runners have until 8:30 a.m. on Sunday to finish the course.

Other events continue on Saturday with the 50 mile race at 7 a.m. at Lower Harbor Ore Dock. The 100 mile bike race is at 7:30 a.m., beginning at the Forestville Trail Head. The 50 mile bike race is at 8 a.m. at Lower Harbor Ore Dock. The last event is the Mini-Marji at 10 a.m. at Jackson Miners Park in Negaunee.

For more information, click here.