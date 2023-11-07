HARVEY, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s the season of giving, and if you’re looking to give back to your community, The Free Store in Harvey is in need of holiday donations.

The non-profit organization provides clothes, linens, cleaning, and hygiene supplies to our neighbors for free year-round. However, the volunteers are now preparing to fill children’s Christmas stockings, gift bags for teens, and mugs for adults to give to their registered shoppers.

“So, these gift mugs might be for the individual shopper, or as I said, something that they can give to a neighbor, a friend, a grandparent, a mail carrier,” said Store Manager Judy Kitchen. “It’s a good feeling to be able to give something and same for the children’s Christmas stockings. Some of our families, all of our families, really appreciate having a little extra something that’s filled with some treats and some toys.”

The Free Store welcomes donations of hot cocoa packets, candy canes, wrapped Christmas candy, individual snack size crackers or cookies and small gifts that will fit in stockings or mugs. Gifts for teens are currently most needed. Gently used or new Christmas mugs and stockings are also needed. Donations can be dropped off through the end of November at The Free Store on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or on Wednesdays November 8 and 15 from noon to 4 p.m. Monetary donations are also accepted.

To learn more on how to support The Free Store, you can visit their website.