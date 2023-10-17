MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Peter White Public Library in Marquette held a very unique workshop Tuesday evening all about typewriters. “Typewritery: Nonsense with Typewriters,” is the brainchild of author Josh Brindle who still uses typewriters to compose his work.

The typwritery session focused on the simple pleasures of the typewriter and how such a machine from a bygone era can illicit feelings and emotions not found in a modern computer keyboard. Participants were given a brief history of the typewriter and the various kinds of machines that produced most of our written works for over a century.

In order to get his class to start banging away on their typewriters, Brindle threw out some Halloween-related topics as inspiration. He is an avid collector of typewriters and brought several from his collection to practice on. Brindle believes that, as opposed to a computer, the typewriter is a more personal way of communicating.

“There is a connectivity with it that when you’re physically pushing something down, you’re not just touching something,” said Brindle. “There’s actually like a muscular, you know, act that’s going on. There’s an audio act that’s going on with the sound of the key, the click-clack and the ding of the bell when you’re at the end. So you have that and then there’s a sight to it because you’re immediately seeing what you are typing what you just did. There’s a fascination with it. There’s an astrologer, and there’s also just a real there’s it’s got kind of a magic to it, I guess.”

As an expert on the science of the typewriter, Brindle shared his personal experiences with various variations of the typewriter, along with some interesting typewriter trivia. The machines he brought to the class ranged from the 1940s to the 1970s.