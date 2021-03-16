The Munising News is closing its doors

MUNISING, Mich (WJMN) – After 125 years of community coverage, the Munising News and Alger County shopper will be saying goodbye. Willie Peterson, Co-Owner and Publisher of the newspaper says that this announcement came with a heavy heart as he and his wife Nancy have co-owned the business together for the last 23 years.

“It was a very tough decision, we have been running short-staffed for a while, and we have been able to do it,” said Peterson. “We have a very dedicated set of the staff here. As the staff was dwindling and people were moving on to new adventures, that was the final deciding factor.”

The pandemic has posed a challenge for many small businesses and Peterson says his business is no exclusion. With the cancelation of many public events that the newspaper is set to cover and operating on a minimal staff, the Peterson’s were left with no choice but to close the doors.

“The biggest thing was that we just couldn’t find employees, it takes a specific skill set to work at a newspaper and I needed salespeople, I needed graphics people, and I needed writers and I just haven’t been able to find any of those” Peterson said.

The Peterson’s have been looking to sell the business for the last couple of years and have even had some interest from outside companies but were unsuccessful with the business deals due to lack of not having a full staff. With the tagline of “The only newspaper in the world that gives a darn about Alger County since 1896,” Peterson expressed how rewarding it has been to have been able to put the communities memories into print that will last families forever.

“The community newspapers are strong all around the country, it’s the only place to get the kind of news that we offer,” said Peterson. “What happened at the basketball game last night or the cub scout meeting or the School Board meeting, we primarily cover meetings and school events and any major events that happen in the community that needs publicity, we have been able to do that for 125 years.”

The last and final publication of the newspaper is set for March 31st. The newspaper and county shopper will then begin the liquidation process first phasing out the office supply part of the store and then eventually putting the building up for sale.

“I would like to personally thank the community for 23 years of supporting us and letting us support them, and all of our advertising customers and especially our staff “Peterson said.

If you would like to view an electronic version of the Munising News, click here.